Public Health

France mandates health care workers must get vaccinated

By Reuters
Riverside Press Enterprise
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS – All health workers in France must get COVID-19 jabs and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test under new rules announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a...

Emmanuel Macron
#France#Healthcare Workers#Mandates#French#Lci#Covid Data#Dutch
Spain
Europe
Greece
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Ivermectin treatment in humans for COVID-19

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites such as scabies in humans and intestinal helminths in cattle, was screened in 2020 for activity against COVID-19. Laboratory tests suggested a weak effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus in a test tube but did not seem feasible in humans as the doses needed would be large. However, small early trials suggested large effects on mortality, and this has led to some advocacy groups lobbying for its widespread introduction worldwide.
whvoradio.com

Beshear Says Unvaccinated People Driving Latest COVID Case Increase

Kentucky’s testing positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased for the past month as the Delta variant of the virus continues to show a faster spread than prior strains. Governor Andy Beshear said hospitalizations due to the virus have tripled in the last three weeks with unvaccinated people driving the latest surge in cases.
AmericasRiverside Press Enterprise

Canada border guards vote to strike days ahead of border opening

VANCOUVER – Canadian border guards and customs officials voted on Tuesday to go on strike just days before fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into Canada, unions representing the workers said, a move that could potentially cause disruptions and hurt businesses emerging out of the pandemic-driven economic downturn.
New York City, NYTimes-Herald

Vaccinations or testing mandated for NYC health care workers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will require workers in city-run hospitals and health clinics to either get vaccinated or get tested weekly as officials battle a rise in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. De Blasio's order will not apply to teachers, police officers and other...

