Las Vegas, NV

Club Notes: Justin Bieber at Wynn, Megan Thee Stallion at Hakkasan and more

By Brock Radke
Las Vegas Weekly
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a traditional Vegas nightclub but there’s no doubt Delilah is well on its way to becoming the next buzzed about nightlife destination on the Strip. The h.wood Group’s stylish and lavish 1920s-inspired restaurant and entertainment venue isn’t officially open for dinner until Wednesday, July 14, but VIP events and playdates have already garnered enthusiastic reviews and attracted top-tier talent: Andra Day performed a short set during a Vegas Magazine party on July 8 and Justin Bieber hit the stage on July 10, fresh from the UFC fight at T-Mobile Arena. Celebs in attendance over the weekend included Drake, Dave Chappelle, the Chainsmokers, Addison Rae, New England Patriots boss Bob Kraft, Joe Rogan, Jared Leto, Kit Harington, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller and more.

lasvegasweekly.com

