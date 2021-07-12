Cancel
Florida Governor Appoints Two To The Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rao Musunuru and Alvaro Hernandez to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.

Rao Musunuru, of New Port Richey, is a Physician and Cardiologist, practicing at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point and Hudson Cardiology Associates.

He is the current Vice-Chair of the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees and is a past recipient of the Southern Regional Trustee Leadership Award from the National Association of Community Colleges.

Musunuru earned his bachelor’s degree from Andhra Loyola College and his doctor of medicine from Guntur Medical College.

Alvaro Hernandez, of Odessa, is a Market Vice President for Humana. He is a past member of the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees and serves on the boards of the Behavioral Health Community Council, Starting Right Now Foundation, and Humana’s Bold Goal Community Brain Trust.

Hernandez earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in international business from Nova Southeastern University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

