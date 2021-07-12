Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Free Britney Radio' Day of Solidarity Headed to 50 Markets on July 14 (EXCLUSIVE)

NewsTimes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimmons teamed up with audio production company Benztown for the “day of solidarity,” as the program is billed to potential syndicators. Driven by his friendship with Spears, as well as his own experience battling what he describes as the “fucked up” California court system, Timmons hopes the initiative will create a “groundswell of support” for the pop star as she fights for freedom — something he believes was never justifiably taken from her.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Radio Imaging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Britney Spears Net Worth: Our Clearest Picture Yet

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Ariel Winter Says She 'Fully Supports' Britney Spears, Recalls Being Emancipated at 17 (Exclusive)

Ariel Winter fully supports Britney Spears and her ongoing battle to end her conservatorship. In a new interview with ET, the 23-year-old actress opens up about why she's team #FreeBritney, one year after publicly calling out the singer's father/conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, on social media. Though Winter has never been in a conservatorship herself, she fought her own family battles at a young age and was victorious when she was legally emancipated in 2015.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears is feeling ‘rebellious’ and ‘spontaneous’

Britney Spears has admitted she’s feeling “rebellious” and “spontaneous”. The 39-year-old star – who is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she tries to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her co-conservator – has revealed how she’s coping with the “change” in her life. Alongside a video of...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

“Free Britney” Rally Comes to SF (July 25)

The Free Britney Army is coming to San Francisco to host a “Free Britney” Rally on July 25 from 1 – 3 pm, starting from Castro Street and Market Street. They’re encouraging all Britney fans to come out and show your support. Bring your signs, banners, voices and words of encouragement.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Backstreet Boys Share Sweet Message of Support to Britney Spears (Exclusive)

The Backstreet Boys are showing Britney Spears their support. The group recently spoke with ET and weighed in on the high-profile legal drama surrounding the pop icon. AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson joined ET's Lauren Zima, while promoting their upcoming series of Las Vegas Christmas shows, and they sent a message of love to the songstress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy