Let's face it, whether you love Cheyenne Frontier Days, or you're ready to leave town once the tourists get here, we're all about to embark on a big party. One of the big days is coming up on Wednesday, July 28th for Cheyenne Day. I didn't hide my enthusiasm for Cheyenne Day by using the word, "bananas". That's probably the best way to describe it because it's going to be, absolutely bananas. Street parties, live music, and so much social interaction, you won't have to talk to people for the rest of the year.