Ryan Walters announces run for state superintendent of public instruction
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters announced today that he is running for state superintendent of public instruction in the 2022 election. “I am thrilled to announce my campaign for Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Walters said in a press release about his candidacy. “Oklahoma is the best place to live, work and raise a family in the nation, but Oklahoma will only continue to thrive if we have an educated workforce to support our growing economy.”nondoc.com
