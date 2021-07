Back to red! Ariel Winter revealed her ‘Little Mermaid’ inspired ‘do as she stepped out for takeout at Mendocino Farms in Los Angeles. Ariel Winter, 23, has changed her hair color yet again! The Modern Family alum revealed her fiery new red hair as she stepped out of a salon in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 13. Ariel’s locks appeared to be freshly blown out as she made her way to a vehicle with takeout and an iced coffee from sandwich and salad shop Mendocino Farms. Casually dressed in a navy blue “Nashville” sweatshirt, the 23-year-old was totally fresh faced for the low key outing. Her bold new look was reminiscent of her namesake Ariel from The Little Mermaid — a swift change from her recent blonde ‘do.