Canadian Firm Fasken Martineau Cracks Global Top 20 Mergermarket M&A Rankings

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin is the only Canadian firm to make it into Mergermarket’s global M&A rankings for working on the highest value deals in the first half of 2021. According to Mergermarket’s data, Fasken advised on 81 deals valued at US$106 billion in the first six months of the year, putting it in 20th place in the global rankings—up from the No. 82 spot in the first half of 2020, when it worked on deals worth just under US$4 billion.