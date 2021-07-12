Trial set to begin for Stephen Corey of Mentor, accused in Chardon bar shooting
The trial of a Mentor man accused in a July 2020 shooting outside of a Chardon bar is slated to begin July 13. Stephen Corey is accused in the July 18, 2020, shooting outside of Chardon Tavern and Grill, 405 Water St. He is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder (an unclassified felony), first-degree felony attempted murder, two counts of second-degree felony felonious assault, and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.www.news-herald.com
