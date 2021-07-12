Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 7:17 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a Main Street nail salon for a report of an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller explained that his friend had just had a manicure where she was cut serval times. He explained that when he tried to tell the employee of the nail salon that it was unacceptable for her hand to be cut that many times he was surrounded by multiple employees and treated disrespectfully. Police spoke with the nail salon employee, and she believed that the man was attempting to not have to pay for any services that the woman received. She further stated that the woman was cut by accident but kept pushing blood out of the cut, preventing the blood from clotting. She added that she did not charge for the manicure that the woman received and provided police with the receipt.