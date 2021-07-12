Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rubio Outlines Steps Biden Must Take Following Cuban Protests

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to President Joe Biden following the historic, peaceful, and organic protests that arose throughout Havana and other provinces in Cuba.

The protests are the largest to occur in the country’s 62 years of tyranny under the Castro and Díaz-Canel regime. In his letter, Rubio highlighted six main steps that the Biden Administration must take to support the courageous Cuban people as they fight for their freedom.

Rubio also noted, “the Cuban dictatorship has rejected every effort that would allow the Cuban people to prosper, including your previous efforts as Vice President”.

“First, I ask that you clearly warn the regime that any effort to encourage mass migration will be viewed and treated as a hostile action against the United States,” said Rubio.

“Second, I ask that it become an urgent priority of the United States to facilitate open and free satellite internet access on the island of Cuba,” Rubio wrote. “Third, I ask that you instruct the U.S. Department of State to engage with our allies in the European Union and the Western Hemisphere to coordinate a strong rejection and condemnation of the repressive actions taken by the Communist regime against the unarmed people of Cuba.”

Rubio also asked the State Department be tasked with identifying those carrying out acts of violent repression inside of Cuba, and placing these individuals on a list banned from entering the United States and that the United States makes clear that it is prepared to provide COVID-19 vaccines, and other humanitarian assistance, to the people of Cuba, but only if it is delivered to and distributed by trustworthy and independent international organizations.

“We must not allow the regime to take possession of such relief and use it as a weapon to force the people of Cuba into compliance with the regime’s demands,” said Rubio.

Rubio also requested that the administration issue a clear and unambiguous statement that the current U.S. policies towards the regime implemented by the Trump Administration will remain in place.

El senador estadounidense Marco Rubio (R-FL) envió una carta al presidente Joe Biden luego de las históricas protestas que surgieron pacífica y orgánicamente en La Habana y otras provincias de Cuba. Las protestas son las más grandes que se han producido en los 62 años de tiranía en la isla bajo el régimen de Castro y Díaz-Canel. En su misiva, Rubio destacó seis pasos principales que la Administración Biden debe tomar para apoyar al pueblo cubano en su lucha por su libertad. Rubio también señaló que la dictadura cubana ha rechazado todos los esfuerzos que le permitan al pueblo cubano prosperar, incluyendo los esfuerzos anteriores de Biden en su rol como vicepresidente.

El texto de la carta en inglés está aquí.

Rubio es el Miembro de Más Alto Rango del Subcomité sobre Hemisferio Occidental, Crimen Transnacional, Seguridad Civil, Democracia, Derechos Humanos y Asuntos Globales de la Mujer.

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

