Waukegan Park District hires security firm to patrol facilities after hours in wake of shooting
The Waukegan Park District is taking a step toward enhancing park safety with the hiring of a private security firm to patrol its facilities after hours. Executive Director Jay Lerner said the decision to hire Signal 88 Security of Waukegan and Gurnee was in part a response to an incident in early June when an 18-year-old Gurnee man was fatally shot at around 2:20 a.m. at Bowen Park on Sheridan Road.www.chicagotribune.com
