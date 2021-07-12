Cancel
Waukegan, IL

Waukegan Park District hires security firm to patrol facilities after hours in wake of shooting

By Yadira Sanchez Olson
Chicago Tribune
 16 days ago

The Waukegan Park District is taking a step toward enhancing park safety with the hiring of a private security firm to patrol its facilities after hours. Executive Director Jay Lerner said the decision to hire Signal 88 Security of Waukegan and Gurnee was in part a response to an incident in early June when an 18-year-old Gurnee man was fatally shot at around 2:20 a.m. at Bowen Park on Sheridan Road.

