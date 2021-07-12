Novi police find no wrongdoing in death of NHL player
The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing for possible charges a case involving an NHL player that died on the Fourth of July. On July 4, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a native of Riga, Latvia, was struck in the chest by a firework shell while trying to escape from a hot tub. The incident happened at the Novi home of former Detroit Red Wings goaltender, and current Blue Jackets’ goalie coach, Manny Legace, according to The Detroit Free Press.www.theoaklandpress.com
