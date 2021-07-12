Novi police find no wrongdoing in death of NHL player

The Columbus Blue Jackets made it clear that nobody is off-limits with the shocking trade of star forward Cam Atkinson for Philadelphia Flyers winger Jakub Voracek. The trade came less than a day after Atkinson signed autographs for fans at the team’s draft party on Friday, so the deal caught many off guard. Here, we’ll analyze the Atkinson trade, the emotional and hockey side of the deal, and what the Blue Jackets will get out of it.