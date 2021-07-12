Cancel
Florida Gators Commit CB Julian Humphrey Lands at No. 15 on SIAA Watch List

By Demetrius Harvey
Florida Gators 2022 commit, cornerback Julian Humphrey has landed at No. 15 on Sports Illustrated All-American's watch list. The list would finalize today for cornerbacks, a full list of 20 prospects from the class of 2022.

Humphrey, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, has been committed to Florida for the past few months, originally making his commitment in May after earning an offer from the program in April. While it was a quick turnaround for the stud cornerback out of Houston (Texas), the relationship he's built with the program has been clear.

Humphrey was also proven to be one of the most athletic players at The Opening late last month, running a 40-yard-dash in just 4.38 seconds, while jumping an impressive 41 inches in the vertical jump. He was named the fastest player at the event. The Opening included some of the top prospects from across the nation.

Landing at No. 15 on SIAA's watch list for cornerbacks, the players listed after Humphrey includes, Bobby Taylor II (Texas A&M), Jyaire Brown (Ohio State), Austin Ausberry (undecided), Jaquise Alexander (undecided) and Benjamin Morrison (undecided).

Here is what SIAA had to say about Humphrey, who they called one of the fastest players on the list:

Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15.

For Florida, they'll continue to make the most of its commitments, making sure that Humphrey doesn't waver. Thus far, it hasn't and it doesn't appear the cornerback is going to renege on his commitment.

"This one is different," Humphrey said shortly following his visit to the university in June. "Because it's Florida, and like it's in The Swamp. You can't beat that. And plus, they produce really, really good [defensive backs]. And it's like, it's different from Texas, I already feel home."

