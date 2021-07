An Indiana woman will plead guilty in federal court to a charge she faced for her involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield said she will plead guilty to one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. In the plea, prosecutors and Bissey's attorney recommended a sentence of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine, records show.