Free Burma Rangers speak to Rotary

Shelli Nicole Parker

Doctors Bruce and Dale Woodall spoke to the Athens Rotary Club Friday about the Free Burma Rangers and their experiences in Myanmar (Burma). Thein and Katie Aung accompanied them. Thein shared his experiences growing up in Burma and the positive impact that Free Burma Rangers are having on their oppressed people today.

Over 60 years of civil war have left Myanmar one of the poorest countries in the world. During this time, successive military dictatorships killed thousands of their people and displaced millions in resistance areas.

Bruce and Dale Woodall began traveling to southeast Asia for periodic volunteer work with Free Burma Rangers in 2009. They anticipate devoting six months annually to the Jungle School of Medicine in Karen state Myanmar.

Bruce and Dale Woodall are native Texans who met at Abilene Christian University in 1981 and were married in 1985. They graduated from medical school together in San Antonio in 1989 and completed their Family Practice residency in 1991.

After 25 years of small-town practice in rural Tennessee, Idaho, and abroad, they returned to Texas in 2013 and have since been with Lakeland Medical Associates in Athens.