Joe Smith Jr planning fall fight with Umar Salamov, 2022 fight with Daniel Jacobs
All the pieces appear to be set for a three-belt light heavyweight unification match. Top Rank promotes both WBC/IBF champ Artur Beterbiev and WBO champ Joe Smith Jr, and the WBC announced late last month that Bob Arum intended to stage the fight on September 18th. Now, however, Mike Coppinger reports that Smith may have other plans, as he’s “finalizing a two-fight deal” to face mandatory challenger Umar Salamov in “October or November” and then Daniel Jacobs in “January or February.”www.badlefthook.com
Comments / 0