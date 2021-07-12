ColourPop Cabana Club Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches
ColourPop Cabana Club 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition 12-pan palette that featured a mix of warmer neutrals and multiple pops of color. It definitely gave me beach/tropical vibes! I believe this will eventually launch at ColourPop, too. The quality was consistent with ColourPop's eyeshadows generally–some powderiness with the mattes, a few shimmers apply better with a fingertip, but they were pretty easy to work with and lasted around eight hours.
