ColourPop Cabana Club Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.