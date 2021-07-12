Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

ColourPop Cabana Club Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

temptalia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColourPop Cabana Club 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is a new, limited edition 12-pan palette that featured a mix of warmer neutrals and multiple pops of color. It definitely gave me beach/tropical vibes! I believe this will eventually launch at ColourPop, too. The quality was consistent with ColourPop’s eyeshadows generally–some powderiness with the mattes, a few shimmers apply better with a fingertip, but they were pretty easy to work with and lasted around eight hours.

www.temptalia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeshadow#Cabana#Cotton Candy#Le
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Product Reviews
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Makeuptemptalia.com

ILIA Fame Daylite Highlighter Review & Swatches

ILIA Fame DayLite Highlighting Powder ($34.00 for 0.23 oz.) is a medium copper with warmer, more orange undertones and lighter, golden shimmer throughout. The texture was soft, silky, and lightly powdery, and I found using a lighter hand or less-dense brush ideal to avoid over-applying product. It had rich color...
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Cherry Up Glossy Lip Stain ($8.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a more muted, medium red with subtle, warm undertones and a glossy, cream finish. The gloss appeared warmer and almost brownish when swatched, but it developed a pinky-red stain underneath, which influenced the overall color to be only a little warm-toned (this happened within a couple of minutes).
Makeuptemptalia.com

Clionadh Aether Highlighter Review & Swatches

Clionadh Aether Powder Highlighter ($14.00 for 0.21 oz.) has a slightly translucent base with more medium, warmer pink shimmer and flecks of larger, cooler pink and fuchsia sparkle. It was a very shiny, sparkly shade, which became more and more noticeable when buffed and blended out. The translucent base came through more noticeably as it was diffused as it was more sparkle than it was base color. It had semi-opaque, buildable coverage, which was more as marketed.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop In the Buff Crème Gel Liner Duo ($14.00 for 0.02 oz.) includes two shimmery eyeliners--one in a lighter bronze and the other in a deeper brown. I don't think either of these are new, but I haven't reviewed Juniper when I checked, so here you go! Both shades were pigmented, creamy, and comfortable to apply with eight-hour wear.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Coconut Super Shock Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Coconut is a deep blue with subtle, cool undertones and a smooth, metallic finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in a single layer, which applied fairly evenly but was best applied using a moderately-dense shader brush and packed on. Once it dried down to a more powder-like finish, it could be blended out without becoming a little patchy (due to the formula being a little too emollient initially). It wore well for 10 hours without fading or creasing on me.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Terra Moons X-ray Duochrome Eyeshadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Terra Moons X-ray Duochrome Eyeshadow ($8.00 for 0.05 oz.) has a transparent base full of pale, icy blue sparkle that shifted between blue and violet. The texture was soft, smooth, and more loosely-pressed, so there was excess product that kicked up in the pan and some fallout during application.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Cherry Pie & Jubilee Creme Gel Liners Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Cherry Pie Crème Gel Liner ($5.00 for 0.01 oz.) is a bright, orange-red with strong, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was creamier than it may have appeared in the swatch, as the formula was a little denser and thicker, but it was opaque in coverage and didn’t need to be layered or built up at all. It stayed on well for eight and a half hours, left a faint stain behind.
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Mojo Jojo Matte Shadow Stix

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Looking for something similar or to see what you have in your stash? Here are some of the top dupes for this product!. We have not reviewed this shade yet, which is when dupes will be added—check...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Chanel Lumieres et Vibrations (382) Eyeshadow Quad Review & Swatches

Chanel Lumieres et Vibrations (382) Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62.00 for 0.07 oz.) is a new warm-toned palette featuring two more metallic shades, one satin, and one matte. There was a good range of depth and finish, so it would be a more versatile quad. The eyeshadows had semi-opaque to opaque color coverage, were blendable, and wore around eight hours on me.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Eyeshadow Pop-Ups

The Curator by Hourglass Cosmetics is a sustainable eyeshadow innovation set up as a pop-up at Selfridges and it gives beauty consumers the chance to create their own eyeshadow palettes. Open only for a limited time this summer, the beauty pop-up shares vegan-friendly and cruelty-free makeup in the form of customizable palettes. There are 40 shades and four finishes for people to choose from, and beauty lovers have the option of curating their very own one-, three- or five-pan palette.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Lethal Cosmetics Ectoplasm, Spectre, Entity Side FX Gel Liners Reviews & Swatches

Lethal Cosmetics Ectoplasm Side FX Gel Liner ($15.50 for 0.17 oz.) is a light chartreuse with strong, warm undertones and a matte finish. It had mostly opaque pigmentation with a smooth, gel consistency that had great glide without sheering out too readily. The product applied evenly to bare skin whether I used an angled liner brush or a fluffy eyeshadow brush. It stayed on nicely for nine and a half hours before fading visibly.
Skin Caretemptalia.com

Salt New York Deep Sculpt + Bronze Crème Tint Review & Swatches

Salt New York Deep Sculpt and Bronze Crème Tint ($16.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a deep, plummy brown with subtle, cool undertones and a natural sheen. The texture was lightly emollient, thin, and more like a traditional cream blush, so it never fully dried down and always had some dewiness to its finish.
Beauty & Fashiontemptalia.com

ColourPop Ice Cream Bites Collection Swatches

ColourPop Ice Cream Bites Collection launches today, July 22nd, at 10AM PT. The newest release features six quads with one of those quads being four shades of Pressed Glitter–hurrah for ColourPop finally listening and putting their pressed glitters into their own palette! Here are swatches!. We're here to help you...
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Biodegradable Eyeshadow Palettes

For its Planet Revolution brand, Revolution Beauty worked with Corpack on a 100% biodegradable eyeshadow palette made with cellulose-based material. The eyeshadow palette is made of sustainable material and it is suited to industrial composting. Since the packaging design is only made from a single material, and it is free from metals, magnets and adhesives, the mono-material form is easy to properly dispose of after use.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Melt Cosmetics SexFoil Liquid Highlighter Swatches

Melt Cosmetics SexFoil Liquid Highlighter ($39.00 for 1.01 fl. oz.) is a new liquid highlighter that is available in seven shades. They’re a face and body highlighter that can be worn alone all-over or targeted as a highlighter or mixed with foundation, so they are sheerer (though buildable) than they may appear in promotional images. They also state that some shades can be used as a liquid bronzer.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Urban Decay Local & Love Trap Vice Hydrating Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Urban Decay Local Vice Hydrating Lipstick ($19.00 for 0.11 oz.) is a light-medium mauve with subtle, cool undertones and a glossy, cream finish. It had semi-opaque color coverage that applied evenly but settled slightly into my deeper lip lines, though it wasn’t enough to be very noticeable in person. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy