Business

NFT Startup Venture Notables Draws CAA, UTA, WME as Advisors (EXCLUSIVE)

NewsTimes
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment firm Forest Road Co. has enlisted Hollywood’s largest talent agencies CAA, UTA and WME to help launch the NFT sales venture Notables. Notables is designed to serve as both a creator of NFTs and as an online sales platform for the “non-fungible tokens” offered up for auction as unique digital items often aimed at super-fans of a given sector or personality. Notables describes CAA, UTA and WME as “stakeholders” in the company, although it’s not clear if there is direct investment. Creative marketing agency Matte Project is also on board as a stakeholder.

Kevin Mayer
