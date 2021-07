YouTube accelerated back into high growth for the second quarter of 2021, as ad revenue hit a record $7.0 billion for the period. Advertising revenue at the world’s biggest video platform jumped 84%, up from $3.81 billion in the year-earlier period when COVID put a damper on marketing spending. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported YouTube’s ad revenue as part of its Q2 earnings — which blew past Wall Street expectations. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Overall, the internet giant posted revenue of $61.88 billion and net income of $18.5 billion (or $27.26 per share) — also quarterly records....