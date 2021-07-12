Cancel
Hayward, CA

Man steals truck with puppies inside, flips vehicle after chase, Hayward police say

By Michelle Robertson , SFGATE
KSBW.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWARD, Calif. — Two men meet in South Hayward. One is selling golden retriever puppies, which he advertises online, and the other says he wants to buy one. Instead, the latter man allegedly points a gun at the former, steals the truck with the puppies inside and triggers a police chase that ends with the truck flipping over on the freeway, Hayward police said. The suspect reportedly ran, but the cops reprimanded him, according to a press release.

