Restaurants

Customer Asks Restaurant To Cut Burrito In Half, Restaurant Maliciously Complies

By mattstaff
Cheezburger
 16 days ago
Some people can get very fired up about their burritos. Like, remember the time that a Tumblr user unleashed an epic rant about their burrito not being served up to their standards? Yeah, not a rant that's easy to forget. Well, this time around we have a couple customers that wanted their burrito cut in half. Folks in the comments section were definitely making a solid case for the stance that the restaurant really should've just cut the burrito in half and not made a big deal out of the whole thing. Especially when you consider that there are plenty of people out there that physically can't cut their burritos in half due to health conditions. For some more juicy malicious compliance drama check out the time that a rude customer got their comeuppance from an auto salvage yard employee.

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

#Rant#Burritos#Tumblr#Food Drink
