Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amol Rajan Interviews, review: a refreshing change from the BBC's usual gotcha political questioning

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmol Rajan’s takeover of the BBC is going smoothly. The corporation’s Media Editor has joined Radio 4’s Today programme, presents The Media Show, has guest hosted The One Show, sat in for Zoe Ball and Jeremy Vine on Radio 2, presents the Rethink podcast and pops up on MasterChef. A series on the royals is in the works.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Amol Rajan
Person
Zoe Ball
Person
Jeremy Vine
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Media Editor#Radio 4#Radio 2#Masterchef#The Queen Vic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC media editor Amol Rajan is accused of airing a 'misleading and inaccurate' interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai claiming to advocate a 'free and open internet'

The BBC was today accused of airing a 'misleading and inaccurate' interview by media editor Amol Rajan with Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and failing to challenge his claim to want a 'free and open internet'. The search giant is facing criticism over its controversial next generation digital advertising systems...
AstronomyMcSweeney's

I Am an Alien Ambassador and I Only Wish to Speak to Your Richest Human

- - - Pardon me. I am Ambassador Uxbf’xccvllttr’th-7/5, leader of the Hovstellian Space Exploration Program. My associates and I have recently landed on your planet, having traveled trillions of light years from our home star system. We come on a mission of diplomacy. The fate of the universe may...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Queen may choose to ignore Meghan and Harry, says royal expert

According to a royal expert, the Queen could have a 'more insulting' plan for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry instead of removing their titles for cashing in on the Royal Family in the US. Royal exit. Since stepping down as senior royals, Meghan and Harry can no longer carry out...
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Harry Has a New Reason to Return to London for Work

Prince Harry may have stepped back as a working royal last year, but that doesn't mean he won't have work to do in U.K. in the near future. BetterUp, the coaching and mental health company Harry recently joined as chief impact officer, is expanding its operations to the Harry's hometown, PEOPLE has confirmed.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What time will Dominic Cummings’ interview with Laura Kuenssberg be aired on BBC?

Dominic Cummings has made a host of claims over his former boss, Boris Johnson, in his first TV interview. The ex-Downing Street aide has criticised the prime minister for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic after leaving his role as adviser at the end of last year. While he has made multiple claims about the PM in his blog, on Twitter and during a committee appearance before MPs, his first broadcast interview is set to air on Tuesday.Mr Cummings has taken questions from Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s political editor, as he spoke about the PM and the Covid pandemic.The former...
EntertainmentBBC

An opportunity to tell climate change stories with the BBC

The BBC is looking for young people from across the UK to help tell stories about climate change. BBC Young Reporter - Climate Stories is a talent search for 18-24 year old content creators and young people interested in working in the media who have original ideas about environment and climate change-related stories and reporting.
Career Development & Advicehermoney.com

How To Answer The Dreaded “What’s Your Greatest Weakness?” Interview Question

Anxious about telling an interviewer your greatest weakness and that you’re actually perfect for the job? Here’s how you can nail those questions we hate. When you’re going into an interview, it’s intimidating enough to decide on the perfect outfit to wear and how best to present yourself to a new group of people. But then when you throw some tricky interview questions into the mix, you’ve got the perfect recipe for anxiety.
TV & VideosDeadline

BBC Three’s Return To TV Could Be Delayed As Regulator Ofcom Launches Competition Review

BBC Three’s return to television screens in the UK could be delayed after media regulator Ofcom launched a competition review of the proposals. The BBC’s ambition is to bring back the youth channel behind global hits like Fleabag and Normal People in January 2022, but Ofcom’s assessment will take up to six months to complete, meaning the broadcaster’s relaunch timetable is at risk.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Two of the Most Famous Coding Interview Questions Explained

If you are into the IT industry and love to code, you probably know what coding interviews are and how much work it takes to pass an interview successfully, let alone preparing for the interview itself. For the people who don't, there are essentially like giving a test. The interviewer(s) give you a particular problem that you would have to code a solution to. Sometimes, coding interviews are easy, but most of the time, they fall under the range of medium to extremely difficult. Of course, as you go for an interview at more prominent companies like Amazon and Google, the coding interviews are challenging. People spend months before their interviews practicing and learning different methods to tackle different interview questions to have an idea of a solution during the interview. You can almost say it’s like giving an entrance exam or an SAT exam to a university. The more prestigious university you apply to, the more complex the exam, and the more challenging acceptance. Therefore, more preparation needed in advance.
PoliticsSunderland Echo

Five key things Dominic Cummings said in his BBC interview

Dominic Cummings has admitted he thought Boris Johnson being Prime Minister was “terrible for the country”, but that he and “a few dozen” backers sought to use his premiership to their advantage. Mr Cummings, who left No 10 in the autumn after a power struggle, admitted he was now working...
BusinessPosted by
Reason.com

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Is Right: Companies That Dominate Today May Be Gone Tomorrow

In a recent interview with the BBC, Google/Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reacted to the recent wave of antitrust sentiment leveled at today's largest tech companies:. I think about are we innovating enough? So that we are relevant 10 years from now, 20 years from now, 30 years from now. And I know the work that goes into to earn that every year, we have to re-earn it and you know if we miss a single trend.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Uprising review: Steve McQueen’s BBC documentary series is an unblinking piece of storytelling

Even for those of us who lived through the declining Britain of the late 1970s and early 1980s, it’s a struggle to recall the shameful state of what used to be called “race relations”. It feels like another country, a place both remote and unfamiliar. It was a place where, to put things at their simplest, Black lives did not matter, and, it was widely assumed, never would. But many still bear the scars from that time. Steve McQueen’s new documentary series Uprising, broadcast over three evenings this week, is a moving, unblinking piece of storytelling from a brilliant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy