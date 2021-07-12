KISD job fair looking to fill over 200 positions, pay rates and new-hire stipend listed

The Killeen Independent School District is hosting a job fair Thursday, July 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be located at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, and the school district is looking to hire for over 200 positions for full and part-time school nutrition workers, crossing guards, bus drivers, substitutes, and custodians.

The KISD Board of Trustees recently improved pay rates for hourly employees, so the district will be offering a $500 new-hire stipend for anyone hired before August 31. Additionally, KISD offers a benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, short and long-term disability, and paid sick or vacation leave.

The district lists that CDL bus drivers will be earning $17.46 an hour before stipends while crossing guards, school nutrition workers, and custodians will earn $11 starting. For a full list of positions and their compensation, view KISD's full compensation plan .

No registration for the job fair is necessary, and interested applicants can view jobs and apply online before or after the event.