The sunshine returned to our region as the monsoonal clouds departed, and we've been left with more heat and smoke. We'll have a mix of sun, clouds and smoke on Thursday, along with isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms. A few clouds tried to yield some showers today, but they have been unsuccessful for the most part. We'll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight but they sky will remain hazy and smoky due to the Dixie Fire. Lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in valley and foothills. Thursday will also partly cloudy with isolated mountain showers and thunderstorms, and it will still be smoky. Highs will range from the 90s in the mountains to well into the 100s in the valley.