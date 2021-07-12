Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

France mandates Covid health pass for restaurants and cafés

By Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWHrj_0aukiYyN00
Checking phone at door to nightclub Photograph: Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images

Anyone entering a restaurant, café, shopping centre, hospital or taking a long-distance train in France will have to show a special Covid health pass from August, Emmanuel Macron has announced, as France tightens restrictions to contain the surging Delta variant.

The same Covid health pass – which shows that a person has been vaccinated or had a recent negative Covid test – will be similarly required for anyone over the age of 12 to enter a cinema, theatre, museum, theme park or cultural centre from as early as 21 July, the president said, in a bid to pressure more French people to take up vaccines.

“You’ve understood – vaccination is not immediately obligatory for everyone, but we’re going to extend the health pass to the maximum, in order to push a maximum of you to go and get vaccinated,” the president told the nation.

Macron also announced mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare and in retirement homes. Vaccine checks on those workers will begin in September, with a risk of sanctions or fines for non-compliance. The compulsory vaccines also apply to all volunteers or staff in contact with elderly or vulnerable people in their homes, including home helps.

“Our country is facing a surge in the epidemic across our territory, in mainland France as well as overseas,” Macron said at the start of the televised address. “The situation is under control, but if we do not act now, the number of cases will increase significantly and will lead to a rise in hospitalisations,” he said.

France has vaccinated 40% of its population and vaccines are widely available for anyone aged 12 and over. Macron said doses were available and urged French people to do their “civic” duty of getting a jab – which would be recognised with more freedoms – while the government would be “putting in restrictions on the non-vaccinated rather than on everyone”, he said.

After Macron’s speech, the French medical booking site, Doctolib, reported a rush of people seeking to make appointments for vaccines.

From the autumn, Covid-19 tests, which have been free until now, will need to be paid for, except with a prescription from a doctor. “This is to encourage vaccination rather than multiple tests,” Macron said.

Macron’s announcements represent a change in direction for the government after several months of gradually lifting restrictions.

The French government and health advisers were concerned at the speed with which the Delta variant is spreading. The health minister, Olivier Veran, has called the Delta variant “the new enemy” because it is so much more contagious than previous strains. The number of new cases in France has jumped to about 4,200 a day, according to the latest available official figures, although the number of deaths in hospital – four in the past 24 hours – is low. About 7,000 people are in hospital with Covid in France.

The measures also highlight the different strategies being followed in most European countries compared with Britain, where the government announced on Monday that it would press ahead with “Freedom Day” next week by lifting most pandemic curbs in England.

Italy has made coronavirus vaccinations obligatory for health workers and pharmacists. In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing that the holder has been fully vaccinated or has had a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants.

The centrist Macron, who is expected to run for re-election next spring, also used the televised speech to attempt to shift his image from health-crisis manager back to that of the reformist he had promised to be before Covid. He said he intended to plough ahead with his planned overhaul of France’s welfare state, vowing that his proposed reform of the unemployment benefit system – which has angered unions – would go ahead from October. “One must always earn more working than staying at home, which currently isn’t always the case,” he said.

Macron also said his proposed overhaul of the complex pensions system, which had stalled at the start of the Covid lockdowns in 2020, was still under discussion and could be put into action “when the health situation allows”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Restaurants#Caf#French People#Afp Getty#European#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ProtestsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

PARIS — Over 100,000 people protested across France on Saturday against the government’s latest measures to push people to get vaccinated and curb rising infections by the delta variant of the coronavirus. In Paris, separate protest marches by the far-right and the far-left wound through different parts of the city....
Public HealthPosted by
AFAR

Italy to Require COVID Pass to Enter Museums, Restaurants

The COVID pass system goes into effect on August 6. Eligibility will be based on having received at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID, or tested negative within the last 48 hours. With daily COVID-19 cases sharply rising again, Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

France Passes Bill on Vaccine Rules, Health Pass

PARIS - The French parliament early Monday approved a bill that will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Visitors heading to museums, cinemas or swimming...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

France ‘Green Pass’ Law Will Now Require Proof of COVID Vaccine for Restaurants, Transportation

As protesters gathered outside the halls of parliament, French lawmakers worked through the weekend and into the early hours of Monday morning to pass a controversial “green pass” law. The legislation, which will be in effect until at least Nov. 15, will require anyone who wishes to dine at a restaurant or travel on a domestic train or flight to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19 or have a negative test taken within 48 hours. The law also stipulates that all health workers will have to be vaccinated by September 15. The law will initially apply to adults over the age of 18, but as of September 30, everyone over 12 will also be required to carry the Green Pass. Previous legislation already prohibits anyone without a vaccination or negative test from entering museums, cinemas or swimming pools. More than 160,000 people took to the streets across France to protest the bill over the weekend. Dozens were arrested. The bill now has to be signed off on by France’s constitutional court, which could happen early this week.
TravelPosted by
pymnts

France Requires 'COVID Passes' For Travel, Dining Out

The French parliament has passed a new law requiring all health workers to get vaccinated, and has also mandated special COVID passes for anyone who wants to eat in a restaurant or travel by plane or train. According to The Associated Press, both measures passed on Monday (July 26) amid...
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

France's Covid rebellion: Vehicles are set ablaze and tear gas is fired in Paris over Macron's new law that all health workers get jabs and requiring new Covid pass for anyone over 12 going to a restaurant

Protesters in Paris were tear gassed during violent demonstrations against France's new Covid laws making jabs compulsory for health workers and demanding vaccine passports for bars and restaurants. Hundreds of cafe owners, hospital workers and parents, some chanting 'Liberty! Liberty!', took to the French capital on Bastille Day to rebel...
Public Healthbluewaterhealthyliving.com

France to introduce anti-Covid pass for cafes, trains from Aug 9

France will from August 9 enforce new legislation that will make a health pass compulsory to visit a cafe, board a plane or travel on an inter-city train, the government’s spokesman said Wednesday. The legislation passed by parliament at the weekend has sparked mass protests in France but the government...
PharmaceuticalsForeign Policy

Macron’s Big Vaccination Gamble

PARIS—In one of the most vaccine-hesitant countries in the world, French President Emmanuel Macron is imposing sweeping vaccination requirements, making the anti-coronavirus shots virtually unavoidable for anyone wanting to live a normal social life. Amid a dramatic surge in cases driven by the delta variant, last week the so-called health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy