3D Food Printing Market to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global carbon black market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carbon black market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Carbon black refers to a material that is composed of fine particles comprising primarily of carbon, along with small amounts of hydrogen, oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen. It is produced by extremely controlled processes of thermal decomposition or partial combustion of oil and gases. Characterized by heat stability and strong tint properties, it is widely utilized for numerous applications across diverse industry verticals. It is used as a rubber-reinforcing additive in the production of numerous rubber products to dampen earthquake vibration and as ink for printing newspaper and as ink-jet toner owing to its high coloring power. Apart from this, it is also used in the manufacturing of car fenders, magnetic tapes, semiconductors, heat-molded plastics, and coating for electric wires.