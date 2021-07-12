Three Anti Mobile Phone Market Impressive Gains including key players Motorola, Mfox, Power Idea Technology

Lenovo is launching three new smartphones under the Motorola label: The basic model is called Edge 20, and there is also a cheaper Lite version and a more expensive Pro version. The Edge 20 will be available from August for 700 euros, the standard model will also be available in August and cost 500 euros. Lenovo will not sell the Lite version until September, which costs 350 euros. All three phones come with Android 11 on the market.