Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission has been plugging away at a backlog of ethics complaints this summer, resolving one that dates back to 2017. Tuesday, the commission held a hearing on a complaint filed against the Delta County administrator, Robbie LeValley, who is a co-owner of a direct-to-consumer beef operation. LeValley had on at least two occasions purchased beef from Homestead Meats for use at county events, using taxpayer funds. The amount of the purchases, paid for by LeValley on a county credit card in her name, was $805.49.