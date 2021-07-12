Construction Equipment Rental Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research
The construction equipment rental marketis projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance. The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0