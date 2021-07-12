Lightning kills 76 in India, including tourists taking storm selfies

Eighteen people in India were killed by lightning strikes on Sunday during the country’s monsoon season.

Eleven of those killed were taking photos and selfies at the watchtower of the Amer Fort outside of the city of Jaipur when lightning struck.

Two similar lightning strikes in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh killed a total of seven children.

Seventy-six people in India were killed by lightning strikes on Sunday.

AFP/Getty

According to Reuters, at least 11 of those killed were taking photos and selfies at the watchtower of the Amer Fort outside of the city of Jaipur when lightning struck.

"As it started raining visitors took cover at a watchtower near the fort. Lightning struck the watchtower killing 11 people on the spot and injuring others," a local police officer, Jairam, told Reuters, noting many were tourists.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

There were two similar lightning strikes in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, in which a total of seven children were killed.

The total number of deaths are still being investigated and updated.

India is currently experiencing its monsoon season, which occurs from June through September.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA