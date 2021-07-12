Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Lightning kills 76 in India, including tourists taking storm selfies

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
  • Eighteen people in India were killed by lightning strikes on Sunday during the country’s monsoon season.
  • Eleven of those killed were taking photos and selfies at the watchtower of the Amer Fort outside of the city of Jaipur when lightning struck.
  • Two similar lightning strikes in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh killed a total of seven children.

Seventy-six people in India were killed by lightning strikes on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3W4F_0aukhtLj00

AFP/Getty

According to Reuters, at least 11 of those killed were taking photos and selfies at the watchtower of the Amer Fort outside of the city of Jaipur when lightning struck.

"As it started raining visitors took cover at a watchtower near the fort. Lightning struck the watchtower killing 11 people on the spot and injuring others," a local police officer, Jairam, told Reuters, noting many were tourists.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

There were two similar lightning strikes in the Indian states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, in which a total of seven children were killed.

The total number of deaths are still being investigated and updated.

India is currently experiencing its monsoon season, which occurs from June through September.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

284K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Madhya Pradesh#Selfies#Uttar Pradesh#Extreme Weather#Accident#Indian#Afp Getty#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Accidentsinsideedition.com

Tourist Killed in Landslide in India Tweeted Photo Right Before the Incident

Nine people are dead after a devastating landslide in India. The incident happened in Himachal Pradesh, the northernmost Indian state, situated in the Himalayan Mountains. The falling rocks crushed a mini-bus carrying tourists. Crews rushed in to help, but for many, it was too late. In the end, two people were injured, and nine lost their lives.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Dozens missing and seven dead after cloudburst triggers flash flood in India’s Jammu and Kashmir

Seven people have died and at least 30 are missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in India’s northernmost Jammu and Kashmir state.The cloudburst occurred near the remote Honjar village in the state’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday at 4am local time, according to an official.Officials said they rescued 17 people, of whom five are critically injured.The floods have led to the destruction of property and infrastructure as well as loss of life. At least eight homes have been destroyed and several bridges in the area were washed away. There is thought to be a risk of further flooding as the...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Himachal landslide: New video shows the only two survivors taking stock of tragedy

In a shocking video that was dropped on Tuesday on YouTube, one of the only two survivors of the horrific Himachal landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, that killed nine and injured several others, is seen talking about the aftermath.The disturbing five-minute-long video was taken by a mobile phone and shows two men, badly injured, bleeding and panting and trying to make sense of the tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district two days ago.One of the two men, identified by only his first name, Naveen, is seen bleeding from his head as blood covers his face...
Environmentwatchers.news

More than 200 people killed after heavy rains hit Maharashtra, India

Heavy rains and resulting floods and landslides affecting the Indian state of Maharashtra since July 21 have claimed at least 207 lives and left 11 people missing, the state government said Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The worst-hit district is Raigad, with 95 fatalities and 11 people missing. 45 people were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy