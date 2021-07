This is something that gets me excited. I moved to Cheyenne during the Tiger King portion of the pandemic, so Old Colorado Brewing Company was already closed when my wife and I relocated. I've been waiting patiently for them to reopen since moving here and learning all the breweries between here and Denver. There's a lot. Duh. Wellington had two solid breweries running when we moved here, we go to Soul Squared a couple times a month, and they're at least tied as my favorite brewery that I've gone to since moving out West.