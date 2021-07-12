9-year-old boy gets a hip replacement, physical therapy after Statesville drive-by shooting that killed his cousin
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old child who was injured in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago in Statesville underwent hip replacement surgery. Tariq Lowery is also going through physical therapy as he recovers from the June 28 shooting that injured him and killed his 8-year-old cousin, Ah’Miyahh Howell. They were just playing in the yard when people passing in a white car began shooting.www.wbtv.com
