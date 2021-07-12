Fingerprint Attendance Machine Market Is Booming Worldwide | Essl security, ZKTECO

According to the new market research report "Medical Engineered Materials Market by Type (Medical plastics, medical foams, medical films, medical elastomers, medical adhesives), Application (Medical device, disposables, medical wearables, advanced wound care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2025 from USD 15.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Increase in aging population, rise in global healthcare expenditure, growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, and advancements in designing of medical electronics are the major drivers for the medical engineered materials market. The market players in the emerging economies, such as APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, are investing heavily in healthcare expenditure and improving medical facilities. The major restraints for the market are stringent regulatory policies and a time-consuming approval process. Concerns over disposal of medical wastes is a major challenge for the medical engineered materials market.