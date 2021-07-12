Cancel
Culver City, CA

Motorist arrested on suspicion of DUI after man killed by car in Culver City

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
 16 days ago
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in Culver City early Monday, and the motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred about 1:10 a.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard south of Venice Boulevard, Culver City police Sgt. R. Casey told City News Service.

The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“Culver City police officers detained the driver of the vehicle, who was at the scene of the accident,” according to a Culver City police statement. “After a field investigation, the officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and subsequently placed the driver under arrest for … felony driving while under the influence.”

The motorist’s name was not immediately released.

