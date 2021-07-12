ATCHISON POLICE

Andrew R. Feek, 36, Atchison, was arrested for an Atchison County District Court warrant for fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop lights that occurred on June 19. Feek was taken to Atchison County Jail. The arrest arose from an 11:29 p.m. incident June 19, after an APD officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1600 block of Main Street for reckless driving from a parking lot in the 1600 block of Main Street then fled east to Main and 14th streets to U.S. 59 Highway and continued eastbound across the Amelia Earhart Bridge into Missouri. Feek was taken to Atchison County Jail for a $10,000 bond amount.