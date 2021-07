CAD/CHF has the potential for a swing move ahead with more economic catalysts ahead from Canada, and a simple technical setup that may draw in more bears. CAD/CHF has gotten into a bearish mood this month, breaking the rough consolidation pattern between 0.7400 – 0.7500 through May and June. This correlates with the rise in risk aversion sentiment that’s been brought on by the spike in coronavirus cases recently, and expressed clearly in price action by the recent strength in safe haven currencies like the Japanese yen and Swiss franc.