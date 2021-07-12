Texas Democrats Plan to Flee State on Private Jets to Prevent Passage of GOP-Backed Voting Restrictions in Replay of 2003
In a repeat of 2003, Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives plan to flee the state in order to stop House Republicans from being able to pass a series of voting restrictions during a special session of the legislature, multiple news organizations reported Monday. If successful, the highly unusual and risky strategy would prevent Texas Republicans from attaining a quorum—the minimum number of members of the chamber required to make the proceedings valid—and effectively paralyze business in the state legislature.lawandcrime.com
