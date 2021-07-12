Cancel
Texas Democrats Plan to Flee State on Private Jets to Prevent Passage of GOP-Backed Voting Restrictions in Replay of 2003

By Jerry Lambe
In a repeat of 2003, Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives plan to flee the state in order to stop House Republicans from being able to pass a series of voting restrictions during a special session of the legislature, multiple news organizations reported Monday. If successful, the highly unusual and risky strategy would prevent Texas Republicans from attaining a quorum—the minimum number of members of the chamber required to make the proceedings valid—and effectively paralyze business in the state legislature.

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

