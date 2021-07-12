Texas Democrats Plan to Flee State on Private Jets to Prevent Passage of GOP-Backed Voting Restrictions in Replay of 2003

My family and I moved from Texas to Georgia more than two years ago — and registering to vote in my new home state was among my top priorities as we settled in. Despite this, my previous county of residence in Texas mailed me a voter registration confirmation form this week — to my address in Georgia — to confirm I’m still registered to vote in Texas. There’s no indication that the Elections Administration plans on doing anything more to verify my eligibility than taking my word for it. Truth be told, there’d really be nothing stopping me from voting in Texas as a Georgia resident other than my own conscience.