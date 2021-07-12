Equipment Rental Software Market - increasing demand with Industry Professionals: EZRentOut, Rentman BV

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for titanium mineral concentrates is forecast to advance 9.1% per year in volume terms through 2025, according to Titanium: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers of titanium mineral concentrates will benefit from expected growth in US production of titanium dioxide pigment and titanium sponge metal. Imports will continue to fulfill the majority of domestic orders, as US output is small relative to demand. Demand for titanium dioxide pigment will primarily be driven by the continued expansion in building construction activity, due to its position as a major market for paint and plastic. Increases in various manufacturing sectors, including transportation equipment, will also support demand for paint and plastic - and hence domestic production - further boosting pigment consumption. Faster gains will be prevented by the use of substitutes or extenders for titanium dioxide pigment that help users lower costs. The expected rebound in production of aerospace equipment will drive demand for titanium metal. Suppliers benefit from a lack of comparable substitutes, but titanium metal's high cost forces users to use cheaper alternatives when possible.