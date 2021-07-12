Cancel
Virtual Power Plant Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth Rate and Demand Report 2021- 2028

 17 days ago

The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

