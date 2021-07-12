Distance Image Sensors Market 2021 In-depth Analysis, Trends Analysis, Growth with Forecast 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Indian Fertilizer Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indian fertilizer market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2026. Fertilizers are artificial or natural substances containing various chemical elements that enhance the productiveness and growth of plants. They are made from essential nutrients required by plants, such as phosphorus (P), nitrogen (N), and potassium (K). Fertilizers help to promote the water retention capability of the soil while increasing its fertility. Other than this, they are water-soluble, have a rapid effect on the crops, and are easy to store, transport and apply.