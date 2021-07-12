Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes
Disney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction’s controversial depictions of Indigenous people. In January, the corporation announced it would rethink the classic Jungle Cruise ride, in which a skipper ferried visitors along a waterway while making jokes and funny comments. One of the sights visitors were taken past involved a scene featuring “natives,” depicted as primitive and threatening.keyt.com
Comments / 0