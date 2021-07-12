Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

Jungle Cruise fans are getting their own tour from the Walt Disney Archives. One of the most interesting parts of the movie is the fact that it's based on a real-life ride at Disneyland. The Archives decided to give people a look at how the attraction used to look back in 1955. Some aerial shots reveal how the hippo pool looked back then. It’s far out to see these pieces of their history just out in the wild. Multiple featurettes have been produced since the additions to the rides were announced. Taking a classic like Jungle Cruise or Splash Mountain and modernizing it can be a tricky proposition. (People love their favorites and are immediately skeptical of change.) But, the parks have been very careful to make sure fans both old and new can be happy with the alterations. Check out the photo down below.