Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction’s controversial depictions of Indigenous people. In January, the corporation announced it would rethink the classic Jungle Cruise ride, in which a skipper ferried visitors along a waterway while making jokes and funny comments. One of the sights visitors were taken past involved a scene featuring “natives,” depicted as primitive and threatening.

