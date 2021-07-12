Cancel
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth and Forecast 2028

bostonnews.net
 17 days ago

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market is expected to reach a market size of USD 62.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 44.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for more secure and efficient production facilities in food and beverages industries. Food and beverages industries are increasingly adopting AI solutions to track costs, oversee stock levels, and maintain transparency in supply chain processes. Rising need to reduce food waste is also driving utilization of AI in the food and beverages industry.

