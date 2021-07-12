Cancel
Fitness

Yoga Mat Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020-2027

bostonnews.net
 17 days ago

The global yoga mat market would reach value of USD 11.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to growing awareness regarding health benefits of yoga among the new generation as well as elderly population. The increasing need to reduce stress in the body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system has driven the adoption of practice of yoga. Rising incidence of chronic back pain among elderly population has increased the adoption of yoga among geriatric population, as yoga relieves the back pain. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for yoga mats.

MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Flavors And Fragrance Global Market To 2027 - Rising Demand For Natural Flavors And Fragrance Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flavors and Fragrance Market by Type, Nature and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flavors and fragrance market size was valued at $28,193.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $35,914.3...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Superconducting Wire Markets, 2020-2027 - Growth Opportunities In Medical, Electronics & Communication, Industrial Processing And Research

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Superconducting Wire - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Superconducting Wires Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Superconducting Wires estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020,...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Surgical and Dental Loupes Market Demand 2020 – Size, Share, Key Trends, Wireless Technology, Comprehensive Analysis, Healthcare Infrastructure, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2027

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Surgical and Dental Loupes Market – Overview. A dental loupe is a dentist’s vital tool for complex dental treatment and surgical requirements. Dental loupes offer a detailed view of the area of treatment since it assists the dentist to observe even the minute areas of the operation location, which are difficult to see by naked eyes. Dental loupes guarantee optimum field of vision, working distance, and performance. Magnification of dental loupes can range anywhere from 2× to 8×. Dental loupes assist dentists, dental therapists, and hygienists to frame precise oral conditions diagnosis and enhance surgical accuracy. Moreover, loupes could improve the posture of a dentist, which aids occupational strain. Furthermore, surgeons from several specialties frequently use loupes when performing surgeries. Most common uses of loupes are in neurosurgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery and cardiac surgery.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Contact Lenses Market 2021 | Size, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Outlook, Business Insights, Competitive Analysis And Forecast To 2027

The global Contact Lenses Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 8.35 billion in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-Focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmologists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, rising per capita healthcare expenditure and increasing incidence of astigmatism and myopia are expected to affect the market positively.
MarketsMedagadget.com

AI in Medical Devices Market | Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029

Research Nester released a report titled “AI in Medical Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029″ which delivers detailed overview of the global AI in Medical devices market in terms of market segmentation by offerings, technology, applications, end-users and region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses...
MarketsSentinel

Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. The global market size of Health Economics & Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
CancerMedagadget.com

Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 7,382.1 Million by 2027; Rising Cases of Liver Cancer to Fuel Product Demand, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global liver cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 7,382.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The emergence of effective drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer will subsequently spur lucrative opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy Type (Targeted Drug Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 1,730.9 million in 2019.
Agriculturebostonnews.net

Livestock Vaccine Market Insights, Rising Trends and Demand 2021 to 2027

"The Livestock Vaccine Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" In this report, Fusion Market Researchdiscusses the Global & USA industrial policies, economic environment, and the impact...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% Through 2026

Companies in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.
Marketsbostonnews.net

RNA Polymerase Inhibitor Market Research Report 2021 Growth Share, Trends, Opportunities, Outlook & Forecast 2027

"The RNA Polymerase Inhibitor Market 2021-2027 is the fresh report by fusionmarketresearch.com that is formulated with the exact understanding of customer requirements. This Report covers exclusive industry analysis of development components, Global Outlook, Type and Companies With Region." This report contains market size and forecasts of RNA Polymerase Inhibitor in...
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Business Insights, Key Trends and Forecast by 2027

The latest studies examine on Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 presents particular insurance of the industry and main market tendencies with historical and forecast market data. At first, the record offers a vital define of the enterprise that covers definitions and applications. The record splits the marketplace length, through quantity and value, based on application, type, and geography. The record profiles the important members in the enterprise, along with an itemized analysis of their positions against the global landscape. Also, the record gives detailed information of standard market situations and destiny market conditions to prepare for growing above the challenges and ensuring sturdy growth.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cosmetic Pigments Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- BASF, Sudarshan, Venator, Merck

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Cosmetic Pigments Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Cosmetic Pigments Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are BASF, Sudarshan, Kobo Products, Venator, Merck, Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, ECKART & Clariant.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Healthcare Bpo Business Market Advanced Technologies, Rising Demand, Trends, Growth And Swot Analysis | Quintiles, Hcl, Cognizant

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Healthcare BPO Business Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Healthcare BPO Business market trends too. The instantly changing Healthcare BPO Business market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Healthcare BPO Business market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management 2021 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled “Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Online B2B Food Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Apiko, Haywheel, CaterNation

The ' Online B2B Food market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Online B2B Food market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online B2B Food market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Industrybostonnews.net

Urea Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the urea market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the urea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2%-3%. In this market, fertilizer grade is the largest segment by grade, whereas agriculture is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increase in population and developments in the agriculture industries.
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Aircraft Component MRO Market Huge Growth Potential in Future | Blom ASA, Digital Aerial Solutions, Cooper Aerial Surveys, Fugro

Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Report 2020, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Aircraft Component MRO market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Aircraft Component MRO market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Virtual Workspaces Software Market To Show Tremendous Growth | Mezzanine by Oblong, Remo, Oblong Industries, Tactivos, CafeX Spaces

The ' Virtual Workspaces Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Virtual Workspaces Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Virtual Workspaces Software market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Carbon Black Market Price 2021: Share, Size | Industry Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global carbon black market reached a value of US$ 18.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carbon black market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Carbon black refers to a material that is composed of fine particles comprising primarily of carbon, along with small amounts of hydrogen, oxygen, sulfur and nitrogen. It is produced by extremely controlled processes of thermal decomposition or partial combustion of oil and gases. Characterized by heat stability and strong tint properties, it is widely utilized for numerous applications across diverse industry verticals. It is used as a rubber-reinforcing additive in the production of numerous rubber products to dampen earthquake vibration and as ink for printing newspaper and as ink-jet toner owing to its high coloring power. Apart from this, it is also used in the manufacturing of car fenders, magnetic tapes, semiconductors, heat-molded plastics, and coating for electric wires.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global High Throughput Process Development Market Analysis Of Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Demand After Covid-19| Danaher Corporation, Ge Healthcare, Agilent Technologies

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global High Throughput Process Development Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative High Throughput Process Development market trends too. The instantly changing High Throughput Process Development market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the High Throughput Process Development market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.

