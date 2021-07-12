Immune Globulin Intravenous Market Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

According to IMARC group the global crane market report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top crane manufacturers being. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global crane market size reached a value of US$ 46.80 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 59.82 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026. A crane is a commonly used construction machinery that is extensively utilized for horizontally lifting and transporting heavy loads across industrial settings. It is usually designed using sheaves, wire ropes and hoist ropes that provide support and enable the machine to transport bulky weights from one location to another. Modern cranes generally employ hydraulic and internal combustion engine systems that are known to offer excellent mechanical strength and greater lifting capabilities. As a result, these cranes are widely employed across the construction, automotive, mining, and oil and gas industries for a vast array of applications.