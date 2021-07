When Gov. Bill Lee announced earlier this month that the state would be promoting Tennessee tourism by offering 10,000 airline vouchers, the travelers he had in mind almost certainly weren’t national television news crews. And yet over the past two weeks, as the fallout from the ouster of the state’s vaccine chief spread, Nashville has provided the setting for segments on the Today show and the CBS Evening News focused on the scandal at the Tennessee Department of Health and a spike in COVID-19 cases in a state with a stubbornly low vaccination rate.