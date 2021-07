Members of the Utility Workers local 580 once again made their voices heard during Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council Meeting. The union says that the employees they represented have been without a contract for nineteen months. Utility Workers local 580 president Denise Brudnock said that the grievances that had been filed against the borough have cost the borough thousands of dollars in legal fees. She said that if the borough council members would listen to all sides involved, things may be resolved.