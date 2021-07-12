Energy Efficient Devices Market Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2028
The global energy efficient devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources. Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0