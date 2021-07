It’s less than a month until the start of school in the Guntersville system and both Guntersville High School and Guntersville Middle School are seeking new principals. Dr. Vohn Enloe is retiring from the middle school. GHS principal Roseanne Mabrey was this week named to the new position of career tech director for the entire school system. She will be based out of the central office at least to start with, but her office could eventually be at The Park, the old Carlisle Park gym that is being renovated as a career tech center.