Energy Efficient Glass Market Demand, Size, Share, Demand & Forecast To 2027
The global energy efficient glass market is projected to be worth USD 36.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The energy efficient glass market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0